Pooja Hegde Sports Sexy Sheer Bralette Top As She Returns From Cannes, See Pics

Pooja Hegde is back in the bay after making her Cannes 2022 debut. The actress was seen walking the red carpet of the Top Gun: Maverick premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. After turning heads with her gorgeous look, she was seen at the Mumbai airport wearing a glam outfit.

The Radhe Shyam actress was seen wearing an oversized blazer paired with blue denim pants and a sexy sheer bralette top. Pooja was seen confidently pulling off the look and posing for the cameras as well. Within a few hours after she landed in Mumbai, Pooja was seen back at the airport to catch yet another flight.

Advertisement

Pooja, in an Instagram post, revealed she was headed to Chennai. The actress will be in the city over the weekend for an awards show and is set to perform her hit track Arabic Kuthu, from the movie Beast. For her flight out, Pooja slipped into a cute little pink dress. She styled her outfit with a pair of white sunglasses and white shoes.

Besides Cannes and the awards show performance, Pooja has a number of movies in the making. The actress will be seen in Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. It is reportedly a follow-up to the 2015 release, Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The film also stars Aayush Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill in prominent roles. The details of the plot are yet to be revealed.

Advertisement

She also has Rohit Shetty’s directorial Cirkus with Ranveer Singh in the lead. Down South, Pooja will be reuniting with Mahesh Babu for SSMB28. The film was launched in February. Sai Pallavi is rumoured to be playing Mahesh Babu’s sister in the upcoming film. Bankrolled by S. Radha Krishna’s production house Haarika and Hassine Creations, the soundtracks and theme songs have been composed by the renowned S Thaman.

Stay tuned to News18.com for more updates.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.