Pooja Hegde To Get a Hefty Amount For Vijay Deverakonda Starrer Jana Gana Mana

Popular Telugu filmmaker Puri Jagannadh and actor Vijay Deverakonda are now busy with the shooting of their upcoming film Jana Gana Mana. The film will be their second collaboration after Liger, which is going to be released in theatres in August. The shooting of Jana Gana Mana started on June 4 in Mumbai. Actress Pooja Hegde, who is playing female lead opposite Vijay Deverakonda has also joined the crew members.

According to reports, Pooja Hegde is going to get a hefty amount for her work in Jana Gana Mana. She used to charge Rs 3-4 crore per film but now for Puri Jagannadh’s next she has increased her remuneration to Rs 5 crore.

If the reports are to be believed, then with this amount Pooja could become one of the highest paid actresses in the south industry. With Rs 5 crore for Jana Gana Mana Pooja becomes the second highest paid actress in south industry after Nayanthara. According to reports Nayanthara gets between Rs 5-7 crore per film.

Pooja Hegde will be seen performing many action scenes in Jana Gana Mana. She has already started preparations for this and she is being trained by fight masters from Thailand.

Pooja was last seen in Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast, which released on April 13. Last year she was seen in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and she won SIIMA Award for Best Actress for her performance in the film.

Pooja has also a few Telugu and Hindi films in the pipeline. She will be playing the female lead in Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film SSMB28. She also has two Hindi films with Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh. She is paired with Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which will be released in December, and in Cirkus she will be working with Ranveer Singh.

Jana Gana Mana will be filmed across multiple international locations. The film will have a pan-India release in five languages. The film is expected to hit the big screen in August 2023.

