Pooja Hegde To Play The Lead In N Lingusamy's Paiyaa 2?

Pooja's last few films -- Beast, Radhe Shyam, and Cirkus -- failed massively at the box office.

Last Updated: February 24, 2023, 16:44 IST

Hyderabad, India

Lingusamy earlier thought of approaching Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor for the female lead.
Actress Pooja Hegde didn’t have the best of 2022 after her films Beast, Radhe Shyam and Cirkus failed to create any magic at the box office. Now the actress will be seen in the big-budget Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Apart from that, she is likely to feature as the lead in Paiyaa 2. The N Lingusamy directorial will be a sequel to Paiyaa which featured Karthi in the lead role. As of now, she has only one film each with Salman Khan and Mahesh Babu currently on the floors. Apart from these films, Hegde did not sign any films in Hindi or Telugu. Arya will be seen as the male lead of the film.

Lingusamy earlier thought of approaching Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor for the female lead. However, later, the director approached Pooja Hegde to play the female lead in the film.

Rumour has it that Pooja is following the advice of a popular astrologer, who has advised her not to sign any film until May 2023, adding that the upcoming months were not good for her. The report further states that her astrologer advised her to start signing films only in the month of June.

Meanwhile, Arya is currently filming for Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam with director Muthiah and the first look poster was earlier released by the makers. Arya is expected to commence the work for Paiyaa 2 once he finishes the work for Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam. Pooja Hegde will next be seen in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan which will hit the theatres on Eid 2023.

first published: February 24, 2023, 16:44 IST
last updated: February 24, 2023, 16:44 IST
