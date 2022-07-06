Pooja Hegde To Rashmika Mandanna: South Actress Who Worked In Pan India Movies

Slowly and steadily, South films have started working at a pan-India level and many actresses have been associated with them. South films are getting good recognition at a national level and today, we are taking a look at a few South actresses who have been a part of pan-India films.

South Actress Who Worked In Pan India Movies

1. Rashmika Mandanna

After making her mark in the South film industry, Rashmika Mandanna is all set to impress the Hindi audience. She started with a music video Top Tucker and now, she is ready for her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu. Rashmika was also a part of the pan-India film Pushpa: The Rise alongside Allu Arjun.

2. Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde was last seen in the pan-India film Radhe Shyam opposite Prabhas. Though the film failed at the box office, Pooja’s performance was appreciated. She made her acting debut with South films and later entered Bollywood with Hrithik Roshan’s Mohenjo Daro.

3. Pranitha Subhash

South actress Pranitha Subhash made her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride. Her acting was praised by the critics.

4. Priyamani

Priyamani has been a part of many pan-India projects including the web series The Family Man. She has acted in Bollywood films including Rakta Charitra, Rakta Charitra 2 and Chennai Express.

5. Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The actress is yet to make her Bollywood debut, but she has made her debut in Hindi cinema with the web series The Family Man 2. She is also set to make her Hollywood debut with the film Arrangements of Love. Samantha was also a part of the pan-India film Pushpa: The Rise.

6. Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan is one name that has been associated with many pan-India projects. She made her Bollywood debut with the film Luck and ever since then, she has not looked back and has carved her niche with her prominent performances.

