Pooja Hegde To Share Screen With KGF Star Yash Soon? Here's What We Know

Pooja Hegde is on a success spree. The actress has several blockbuster projects in her pipeline. From Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali to Puri Jagannadh’s JGM, the actress is set to rule the big screen soon. Amid all this, if recent reports are to be believed, Pooja will be soon sharing the screen with KGF star Yash. Yes, you read it right. A recent report by Sacnilk claims that Pooja Hegde will be soon making her Kannada debut with pan-India superstar Yash.

Pooja Hegde To Share Screen With KGF Star Yash?

Advertisement

Reportedly, Pooja Hegde has already been approached by the makers of the yet-to-be-titled movie which will be directed by Narthan. He has previously directed 2017’s critically acclaimed Kannada film Mufti. If Pooja agrees to come on board, it will be her first film with KGF star Yash. However, there is no official announcement by the makers so far.

Pooja Hegde Shooting For Her First With Vijay Deverakonda

Meanwhile, Pooja will soon be seen with Vijay Deverakonda. They will also be sharing the screen for the first time for ace director Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming movie titled ‘JGM’. The shooting of the movie is currently underway. JGM is said to be the dream project of director Puri Jagannadh who also penned its story, screenplay and dialogues. It is jointly produced by Charmme Kaur, Vamshi Paidipally under Puri Connects and Srikara Studios Production. JGM is set to release in cinemas on August 3 next year in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Pooja Hegde Also To Be Seen In Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Advertisement

Apart from JGM, Pooja Hegde will also be seen in Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film will also be Shehnaaz Gill’s Bollywood debut and will also feature Jassie Gill in a key role. Recently, it was also reported that Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari has also been roped in for a role in the movie.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.