Pooja Hegde to Undergo Nose Surgery? What We Know

Ectress Pooja Hedge is one of the prominent faces of the Indian film industry. She has worked in numerous groundbreaking films like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Beast, Acharya, and Maharshi. She has made a special place in the hearts of millions of fans with her outstanding acting skills along with her beauty. Meanwhile, reports have surfaced that the Beast actress has decided to undergo nose surgery.

So far, several female stars have undergone surgery. From beauty icons, Sridevi to Shilpa Shetty and Priyanka Chopra, all have undergone surgery. Now Pooja Hegde is also following the same path. The F3 actress recently decided to undergo nose surgery to enhance her beauty. This topic has now become the talk of the town.

There was a buzz that another young heroine of Tollywood, Krithi Shetty, will also undergo surgery. She decided to opt for surgery because her lips were large. And now Pooja’s nose surgery has become a hot topic.

Hearing this news, some fans reacted by saying, her nose was fine and that if she needed surgery?

On the work front, the actress is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie Cirkus. She recently went to the Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 for promotions. Cirkus is a period comedy film directed by Rohit Shetty. It is bankrolled jointly by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Reliance Entertainment, and T-Series.

The film features Ranveer Singh in the dual role, Jacquline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma. Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgan will also make a special appearance. The music for the movie is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The film is scheduled for worldwide theatrical release on December 23, coinciding with Christmas Eve.

Apart from this, Pooja also has Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and SSMB28 in her kitty.

