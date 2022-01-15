Pooja Hegde's BTS Video With Allu Arjun’s Daughter Arha is Cutest Thing On Web Today

Actor Pooja Hegde has treated her fans with an adorable video to celebrate 2 years of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film, featuring Allu Arjun and Pooja in lead, marked two years on January 12 this year. To celebrate the occasion, Pooja Hegde posted a cute BTS video wherein is grooving with Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha.

Take a look:

Sharing the video, Pooja wrote, “On the occasion of 2 years of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, since you’ve already seen @alluarjunonline and I dancing, here’s some behind the scenes of Arha and I dancing while waiting for my shot. P.S- I think we may have invented the #Buttabomma step somewhere in there unknowingly #2YearsOfAVPL #funtimes #memories #ramulooramulaa"

Advertisement

The video shows Pooja in the makeup room getting ready for a shoot while Arha is sitting in her lap. Pooja wore a brown top and denim shorts. Meanwhile, Arha is looking super cute in an orange top and long skirt. Arha is seen matching moves with Pooja as they danced to Ramuloo Ramulaa from Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.

Many were thrilled to watch the video. Pooja’s fans and industry friends showered both of them with love in the comment section.

The film was directed by Trivikram Srinivas and jointly bankrolled by Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations. The action-drama, made at a budget of 100 crores, was a blockbuster hit, grossing over Rs 250 crore. Songs like Butta Bomma and Samajavaragamana composed by S. Thaman still rule the charts.

The entire cast and crew of the film celebrated the second anniversary by sharing behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the sets of the movie.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.