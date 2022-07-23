Pooja Hegde’s Surreal Photos From Her UK Trip With Family

Pooja Hegde, amidst her hectic work schedule, has taken out some time for a family vacation to the UK. And, Pooja has been sharing surreal photos from her trip.

Sharing photos with ice cream in her hand, Pooja Hegde looks super cute. She has captioned the photos as, “Softies have my heart." The actress is wearing a neon yellow dress with white sneakers.

In another set of pictures, Pooja Hegde is posing with her father and her cute expression is unmissable. In the caption, Pooja has called her and her father, “The stone Hegdes". For the hashtags, she wrote, “why are we like this" and “weirdos only".

Now, look at Pooja Hegde’s fruit picking session. She has shared multiple photos from the fantastic experience. The caption read, “Here’s one happy fruit picker for you". She followed it with hashtag “the joy in simple things."

This is what happened when Pooja Hegde channelled the child inside her. It has a Rapunzel connection. Here, we see Pooja and her father gesturing towards a dog, who is looking at them through the window. “We tried convincing Rapunzel to come and play with us but she wouldn’t leave her tower," read the caption.

On the work front, Pooja Hegde was last seen in Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam. The film failed at the box office. She was also a part of Thalapathy Vijay’s Beas.

On the other hand, now, the actress is shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus opposite Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez. She also has Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and a film with Mahesh Babu and Vijay Deverakonda.

