Poonam Dhillon’s Daughter Is All Set To Make Her Bollywood Debut

Back in the day, Poonam Dhillon enthralled her fans with terrific performances in films like Trishul, Kaala Patthar and Karma. Now Poonam’s daughter, Paloma Thakeria Dhillon, has signed her first film.

Sooraj Barjatya’s production house, Rajshri Productions, is all set to launch Paloma Thakeria Dhillon alongside Sunny Deol’s younger son, Rajveer Deol. Sooraj Barjatya’s son, Avnish Barjatya will begin his journey as a director with the project.

Rajshri Films announced the casting of Paloma and Rajveer on their Instagram. Rajshri Films wrote, “Rajshri Productions is proud to announce Paloma opposite Rajveer Deol in Rajshri’s next, helmed by Avnish Barjatya. A memorable journey begins."

An ecstatic Paloma has reposted the update along with the caption, “Pinch me." Here, Paloma is looking gorgeous in a turquoise blue lehenga.

Poonam Dhillon has also shared the happy news on Instagram. She worte, “Congratulations Darling Paloma on your superb launch with the most prestigious Rajshri Films. Sooraj Barjatya and Avnish Barjatya. Your amazing hard work, commitment, talent is rewarded with this beautiful launch. God Bless you with super success & may you shine in all you do. Love you!! So proud of you."

In a recent chat with Bollywood Hungama, director Avnish Barjatya spoke about the casting of his first directorial. Avnish stated that both Paloma and Rajveer have a great chemistry and a sublime screen presence.

“Paloma is a powerful performer and has tremendous screen presence," said Avnish, adding, “She is the perfect fit for my character. Her immense work ethic and enthusiasm make it so exciting to be working with her every day. Paloma and Rajveer share great chemistry together on screen and play off each other really well. They have both seamlessly blended into their roles", Avnish was quoted as saying.

