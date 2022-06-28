Poonam Pandey Comes Under Attack From Trolls For Her Latest Look

Poonam Pandey knows how to flaunt her style while putting the best fashion foot forward. Wherever Poonam goes, she makes headlines with her looks. Recently, the Aa Gaya Hero actress was clicked in a white crop top. She paired it with stylish pants as well. However, the look fell flat in front of netizens. She was heavily trolled with many writing a lot of vulgar comments.

In a reel shared on Instagram, Poonam is seen interacting with fans and photographers. She obliged the fans with a couple of photographs as well. Poonam was also seen having a humorous conversation with a photographer. The Nasha actress blushed when one of the photographers called her cute. Despite this love shown by photographers and fans, many criticised this look and brutally trolled Poonam.

One user wrote that Poonam is wearing such outfits just to make her presence felt in the market. Another wrote that she was spreading vulgarity with these outfits. A fan intervened in between and asked people to mind their work. According to this fan, if people were so much concerned about vulgarity, they should rather not watch Poonam’s videos. The Instagram reel had garnered more than 1 Lakh likes.

This is not the first time Poonam has been trolled for her outfits. Last year, she was spotted in a black bodysuit. The picture was shared with a caption that she is wearing the most elegant outfits for Christmas. Many wrote that the dress was not at all elegant. Another Insta user wrote that Poonam is indulging in these gimmicks just to get popularity. Many also criticized the actress for not wearing a mask and abiding by covid protocols. People were also critical of her films.

Despite the heavy trolling, Poonam remains unconcerned and is working on her forthcoming projects. She will be seen in the film Touch the Fire. Directed by Kevin Karp, Touch the Fire is currently in the pre-production stage.

