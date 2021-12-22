Poonam Pandey Ditches Bra for Airport Look; Priyanka Chopra Reacts to Divorce Rumours

Poonam Pandey’s latest airport look seemed to be inspired by Marvel superhero Black Widow. The 30-year-old actress was spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai Airport on Tuesday. Poonam arrived there with a black bodysuit which would remind many Marvel fans of Scarlett Johansson’s costume as Black Widow. Poonam was seen wearing the skin-hugging bodysuit along with black boots and a pair of black sunglasses. It seemed she ditched her bra under the bodysuit which got her unwarranted hate online.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is married to American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas, earlier in November, had removed her surname, along with her husband’s last name, from social media handles. The actress removed ‘Chopra’ and ‘Jonas’ from her Instagram and Twitter accounts and is now going by only Priyanka. At that time, many speculations were raised as to whether her marriage with Nick was on the rocks and the lovebirds were headed for a divorce. Now, Priyanka has opened up on dropping her surnames from social media.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra often make headlines for their rumoured romance. The duo had previously travelled to the Maldives to ring in the new year giving rise to speculation about their relationship status. Their insane onscreen chemistry in Shershaah also added fuel to the fire. Now if a report in BollywoodLife.com is to be believed then the two are seemingly ready to come out in public about their relationship. While reportedly their relationship is said to be in the ‘nascent stage’, they might surprise fans by following the footsteps of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal who recently tied the knot.

The Enforcement Directorate has turned down Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez’s request to downgrade the Lookout Circular (LOC) issued against her in connection with Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, according to India Today.com.

The Matrix Resurrections, firstly, demands all of your attention. A blink at the wrong time can make you miss out on any important element in the movie. The film has managed to retain the original vibe and only leaves you awestruck with a tinge of nostalgia with all the references from the previous instalments of the movie.

