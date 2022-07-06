Poonam Pandey Enjoys Mumbai Rain in a Transparent Raincoat, Netizens React

Poonam Pandey sure does know how to stay in the news. She flaunts her style putting the best fashion foot forward. And although many a time her fashion sense falls flat in front of fans who troll her for the same, she remains as unabashed as one can be.

Her recent stint in the Ekta Kapoor show LockUpp, hosted by Kangana Ranaut, did give a boost to her popularity and she has been in the limelight since. Another video of hers in which she seems to be enjoying the Mumbai rain wearing a raincoat is going viral.

In the video shared by the famous Instagram handle Viral Bhayani, Poonam is seen enjoying some delicious corn cob, known colloquially as Bhutta, from a street vendor while donning an orange outfit, over which she wore a thin layered transparent raincoat. She is soon joined by some kids on the roadside, with whom she poses for the camera. She then waves the kid goodbye and walks away, enjoying the bhutta in her hand. Take a look at the video below.

While some fans have showered their love on the actress-cum-influencer for agreeing to pose with the kids, her attire has received some criticism. She has been trolled for copying the style of TV actress Urfi Javed whose photos wearing a similar transparent raincoat went viral about a week ago.

Urfi Javed is also famous for her unabashed and unconventional fashion sense which she keeps flaunting. People also joked about how Poonam’s raincoat had no head protection and comments like “What about the head" and “So your head likes the rain while the rest of the body does not" can be seen in the comments section.

