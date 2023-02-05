Bollywood actor-model Poonam Pandey often makes it to the headlines for her bold looks. The Lock-Up alum’s name has somewhat become synonymous with controversies. Despite that, Poonam Pandey enjoys a huge social media following where she shares glimpses from her personal life as well as greets fans with occasional hot pictures of herself. Since the model and actress is enjoying her time in Bali, she dropped some sizzling pictures and a video of herself.

On Sunday, Poonam shared photos of herself clad in a pearly-white bikini enmeshed within a netted fabric. As she posed sensuously for the camera, the blue overcast backdrop of vast oceans and an infinity pool added that oomph in the picture. She also posted a selfie video of herself where she brushes her hands against her tresses. For the caption, Poonam Pandey wrote, “In Love with these pictures (with a heart emoji)." She also used hashtags such as poonampandey, poolparty, photography, #sexy #hot for her post.

Advertisement

Her fans reacted with some nice compliments. One of them wrote, “This is so sexy!!" Another one commented, “Welcome to Bali hot gorjes babe(with fire emoji)". Someone else said, “My gorgeous inspiration!!" A fan stated,"Kinna Sona tennu rab ne banaya!!" Another one wrote, “Wow..Wow. The video is amazing!" One of them commented, “Damnn gorgeous!!".

For the unversed, Poonam Pandey was in the news last year for a number of reasons. She was a participant in Kangana Ranaut’s hit reality show Lock Upp. She ended up among the top 8 contestants on the show. However, it was Munawar Faruqui who ended up winning the show. Poonam had revealed that she was rooting for Munawar to win. She also made headlines after a charge sheet was filed by Goa’s Canacona Police against her and her husband Sam Bombay. The charge sheet was filed for ‘committing an obscene act in 2020’, multiple reports had suggested.

Read all the Latest Movies News here