Poonam Pandey Grooves to Yohani's Manike Mage Hithe, Watch Viral Video

Several Instagram trends come and go but the craze around Sri Lankan singer Yohani Diloka De Silva's rendition Manike Mage Hithe doesn’t seem to die down soon. While fans are already in love with the catchy tune, several Bollywood celebrities and influencers are also reeling under the spell of the track. Previously, B-town stars like Madhuri Dixit, Tiger Shroff, and Parineeti Chopra were seen grooving to Yohani’s popular rendition. Now, a recent video clip of actress-model Poonam Pandey is getting viral on social media platforms.

Poonam has taken over the internet with the video, wherein she is seen swinging to the viral song. In the video shared on Instagram, the model is seen sporting a black sweatshirt as she lip-syncs Manike Mage Hithewith weird facial expressions. It appears that the actress-model is thoroughly enjoying the beats of the track while moving her head to match the beats of the popular number.

A couple of days back, Jacqueline Fernandez shared a video on Instagram, wherein the actress was seen matching steps with Yohani on the hit number. The two danced to the tune of Manike Mage Hithe and the video is just adorable.

Yohani's Manike Mage Hithe is all set to feature in director Indra Kumar’s upcoming project, Thank God. The film will star Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra in lead roles. It was reported that Rakul Preet Singh is also likely to be a part of the film. The Sri Lankan singer will lend her voice to the Hindi version of Manike Mage Hithe, which will be composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

In other news, Poonam was recently admitted to a Mumbai hospital after she received injuries on her face, head, and eyes. According to ANI, a Mumbai Police team arrested her husband Sam Bombay on the night of November 8.

The arrest was made after the actor-model accused him of assault. Further investigation into the case is underway.

