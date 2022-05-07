Poonam Pandey Lost Sense of Smell After Suffering Brain Hemorrhage As Result of Domestic Abuse

Poonam Pandey has been one of the strongest contestants of Lock Upp who had survived inside the atyachaari jail for so many weeks before being evicted just days before the grand finale. The actress, inside the show, had opened up about everything- from her failed marriage, domestic abuse, wanting to end life to how her family was ostracized. Now, in a recent interview, Poonam has revealed that she has lost her sense of smell because of domestic abuse.

Talking to ETimes, Poonam Pandey revealed, “I can’t smell things, I ask people around me about the smell. That’s how I smell things. When the domestic violence happened with me, I lost the sense of smell completely. With brain haemorrhage, it is connected…But honestly, I am mentally and physically much stronger right now."

Poonam had opened up about suffering from a brain hemorrhage during Lock Upp. She also added that her injury could not heal properly because her estranged husband, Sam Bombay would keep hitting her at the same spot again and again. She had also added, “I would apply makeup, gloss and laugh in front of everyone, to hide it. I would act very cool in front of everyone."

Poonam was amongst the Top 8 contestants in Lock Upp. In an interview with us, she opened up about Karan Kundrra and has said, “First of all, I would like to say he is an amazing soul, an amazing Jailor (laughs). And he’s an amazing, amazing person. He would make sure that we are playing as bad as we could. I hope to meet him after the show and I hope to work with him some more. I’m looking forward, if I could be in a relationship with this beautiful soul."

Poonam had also revealed that she is rooting for Munawar Faruqui to win the show, and lauded Payal Rohatgi for her game.

