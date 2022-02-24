Poonam Pandey Opens Up on Filing Complaint Against Sam Bombay for Assault: 'No Woman Wants to...'

Last year, Poonam Pandey had made the headlines for filing a complaint against her husband Sam Bombay for allegedly assaulting her. The actress was reportedly hospitalised and Sam was arrested following her complaint. In a recent interview, she revised that chapter of her life. Talking to Times of India, she opened up about her decision of filing a complaint against her husband.

The actress said, “No woman wants to go through such incidents. I married him but then that happened and it was unfortunate. It is not silly or funny as it sounds. I am single right now and not looking for a companion."

Last year, Poonam had filed a complaint against her husband Sam Bombay for alleged sexual assault. According to the police, Pandey was admitted to the hospital after lodging the complaint as she suffered injuries on her head, eyes and face. According to Mumbai Police quoted by news agency ANI, “The case has been registered against Sam Bombay under the sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC). The actress has suffered serious injuries on her head, eyes and face."

Meanwhile, Poonam Pandey has been confirmed as the third contestant of ALTBalaji and MX Player’s highly-anticipated reality show, ‘Lock Upp’, hosted by Kangana Ranaut. The makers of the show took to Instagram on Wednesday and unveiled a steaming teaser of the show featuring the renowned model.

The steamy teaser sees Poonam unchaining her orange jumpsuit, post which Poonam Pandey is confirmed as the third in-mate in the lock-up. She is seen sitting in a jail room as she holds a clap that reads, “Inmate Number 3- Poonam Pandey. Charged: Hot and extremely bothered." As the teaser continues, it showcases the host of the show, Kangana walking up to Poonam and locking her with handcuffs in the jail.

