Poonam Pandey Opens Up on Her Separation From Sam Bombay, Says She is Going to a Therapist

Actress Poonam Pandey, who married her longtime boyfriend Sam Bombay on September 1, 2020, saw a disastrous end to her marital bliss with Sam being arrested after she filed a complaint of physical assault against him. In a recent interview with Spotboye, she opened up on her love life and her separation. She told the publication that she is doing pretty well and is currently in a healing process and is going to a therapist.

On being asked about her future dating plans, she told the publication, “No, absolutely big no. Five years from now maybe but at the moment, I am definitely not thinking on those lines anymore."

Advertisement

For the unversed, Poonam married her longtime beau Sam on September 1, 2020. Soon after their honeymoon in Goa, Poonam had filed a case of domestic violence against Sam but had decided to give him a second chance after he was granted bail. However, Poonam filed a complaint of assault against him again earlier this year after she had to be hospitalized due to injuries sustained from the assault, following which Sam was arrested. It was at this juncture that Poonam decided to put an end to the toxic relationship.

Last month, in an interview with Telly Talk, Poonam said that she craved a love story like that of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal for herself if she ever gets to meet her Mr Right.

She was all praise for Katrina, called her an inspiration and said she wanted to be just like her in the future. Poonam said that Katrina had achieved a lot after where she had come from and spoke about how everybody just loved her. Poonam said she wanted to work hard like Katrina and grow exactly like her. Speaking about Katrina and Vicky’s wedding, the model said that she wants to find love akin to theirs.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.