Poonam Pandey Opens Up on Trolls: 'Unki Wajah Se Main Zinda Hoon'

Poonam Pandey, who has been the target of social media trolling many times, has termed them as her ‘bhagwan’ (God). In an interview with Telly Talk, she said, “Trolls mere bhagwan hai that’s how I have treated them. Unki wajah se main zinda hoon. I have always loved my trolls, that’s how I look at them." Further, she also expressed her gratitude to the trolls for taking time out of their lives and commenting on her photos and videos.

Poonam has been at the receiving end of trolling for wearing a black body suit on an outing as she was snapped at the airport in the sexy attire. The actress was spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. She arrived there in a black bodysuit which would remind many Marvel fans of Scarlett Johansson’s costume as Black Widow.

Poonam was seen wearing the skin-hugging bodysuit along with black boots and a pair of black sunglasses. It seemed she ditched her bra underneath the bodysuit which got her online hate. She was also seen carrying her handbag and smartphone in one hand as she struck a pose for the paparazzi at the airport. Poonam kept her hair open for her latest public appearance.

According to her latest Instagram Stories, Poonam flew to Dubai on Tuesday and will be celebrating her Christmas weekend at the megacity in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

