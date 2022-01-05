Poonam Pandey Puts Her Sexy Body on Full Display in Sizzling Hot Pants; See Viral Pics

She frequently makes sizzling appearances in public. And model Poonam Pandey sent temperatures soaring once again as she was spotted by paparazzi on Wednesday. Poonam looked sexy as she put her envious body on full display while posing for the paps in a white front knot crop top and black hot pants.

While the ensemble left very little to the imagination, Poonam accessorized her look with aviator sunglasses and a stylish sling bag. She even waved at paps and struck a series of happy poses. Take a look:

Advertisement

(All photos by Viral Bhayani)

A few days ago, Poonam Pandey’s airport look inspired by Marvel superhero Black Widow created quite a stir on social media. The 30-year-old actress was spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai Airport. She was wearing a black bodysuit which reminded many Marvel fans of Scarlett Johansson’s costume as Black Widow.

She was donning a skin-hugging bodysuit along with black boots and a pair of black sunglasses. It seemed she ditched her bra under the bodysuit which got her unwarranted hate online. She was also seen carrying her handbag and smartphone in one hand as she struck a pose for the paparazzi at the airport. Poonam kept her hair open for the appearance.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, known as a controversial queen, Poonam Pandey was recently in the headlines after her husband Sam Bombay allegedly physically assaulted her. During an interview with Telly Talk, Poonam opened up about her separation from Sam and revealed that she’s seeking therapy and still healing. She also added that after going through a traumatic experience of marriage, she doesn’t see herself dating for the next fives years.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.