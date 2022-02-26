Poonam Pandey Set to Reveal Shocking Secrets on Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp; What You Need to Know

After revealing the names of the first and second contestants of ALTBalaji and MX Player’s highly-anticipated reality show, Lock Upp, the makers have now disclosed the identity of their third contestant of the show. It is none other than model and actor Poonam Pandey. The show will mark Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s TV debut. After TV actress Nisha Rawal and comedian Munawar Faruqui, the viewers will see model and actor Poonam Pandey gracing the show.

Talking about the show, 16 controversial celebrities will be locked up together in the prison of the reality show for 72 days and stripped of their amenities. These contestants will be kept together with people whom they can’t see eye-to-eye.

For the unversed, Poonam Pandey is an Indian model and actress, who debuted in Bollywood with the film Nasha in 2013. And since then, we have seen her taking up the bold roles in movies like, The Journey of Karma, Malini & Co, Aagaya Hero, and Love is Poison among others. This isn’t the first time that Poonam will be seen in a reality show, earlier in 2008, she was also one of the contestants in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 4.

Talking about her personal life, Poonam tied the knot with her long-time beau Sam Bombay on September 1, 2020. And on September 11, Poonam filed a complaint against Sam alleging that he had molested, threatened, and assaulted her. After which, on September 23, Sam was arrested in Goa. As per the police, Poonam was admitted to the hospital after complaining as she suffered injuries on her head, eyes, and face. “A case has been registered against Sam Bombay under the sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC). The actress has suffered serious injuries on her head, eyes and face," said the Mumbai Police, as per news agency ANI.

The incident took place in Canacona village in south Goa where Poonam was shooting for a film. Later, Sam was released on bail and Poonam talked things over with him, this sparked controversy as many accused her of scamming and for a publicity stunt. A few days after the incident, on November 5, 2020, Poonam was arrested in North Goa for filming a pornographic video on government property.

Coming back to the show, Lock Upp will be the OTT debut as a host for one of the most fearless and opinionated Bollywood actresses Kangana Ranaut. The show, which will stream from February 27th, has so far released the list of four contestants which also includes the Indian wrestler Babita Phogat.

