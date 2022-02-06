Poonam Pandey, Sushmita Sen’s Ex Rohman Shawl, Shweta Tiwari Likely In Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp: Report

Earlier this week, Kangana Ranaut joined Ekta Kapoor to launch the new reality show Lock Upp. The metaverse-based reality show will be hosted by the Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi actress. While the host has been confirmed, there are speculations on the contestants of the show. While News18 had reported that Anushka Sen is the first confirmed contestant of the show, a new report now hints at others that could be seen in Lock Upp.

Recently, India Today claimed that Sushmita Sen’s ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl is likely to appear in the show. A source told the publication, “Sushmita Sen’s ex-boyfriend model Rohman Shawl will be participating in the reality show. This is his first reality show, and he is super excited for the same."

Bollywood Hungama has claimed that Poonam Pandey has also been roped in for the show. “Poonam Pandey is joining the upcoming reality show. She is the first contestant amongst the 16 participants who will be locked up for months. This will mark Pandey’s first reality show in years. The model-actress is known for her raunchy videos and often grabbed eyeballs for her bold appearances and feisty personality. She seems like a perfect candidate to be a part of the upcoming show that will be bold and brutal in many ways," a source told the publication.

Reports have also claimed that Shweta Tiwari and spiritual leader and founder of the Black Lotus App Om Swami are likely to be seen on the show. However, the channel is yet to confirm the developments.

Lock Upp will mark Kangana Ranaut’s debut as a host and her maiden OTT project. It is set to stream on Alt Balaji and MX Player. Although details about the task and contestants are still under the wrap, Ekta had confirmed that 16 celebrities will be locked up.

“In the last two years, there are few celebs who haven’t heard the word FIR, legal fees. So, here is a show where people are locked up in jail with the concept of bail. It’s a massy reality show for Bharat. Hum India me reh kar Bharat ko bhool gaye hain (Living in India, we have forgotten Bharat). We don’t need international formats. Why should we copy from there?" Ekta had said.

