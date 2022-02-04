Poonam Pandey Trolled Again For Wearing Short Dress | See Pics

Poonam Pandey, who often remains in news for her bold photos and videos, is being trolled on social media once again. This time the reason behind the trolling is her dress. She went out for dinner on January 3, when she posed for the paparazzi. These pictures are going viral on social media in which she can be seen wearing a dark blue short dress.

Poonam Pandey’s photos have been shared by the popular celebrity spotting handle Viral Bayani on Instagram. One of the users asked if she is feeling cold or not while another user called her a “copy of Disha Patani".

Poonam Pandey is an internet sensation and she is known for her bold photos and videos. She keeps sharing her photos and videos on her Instagram account because of which she often gets trolled. Poonam grabbed a lot of attention for her comment in 2011 during the Cricket World Cup tournament. She said that she would go nude if India wins the World Cup. In 2021, she also again created controversy by saying that she will think of striping if India manages to win the World Test Championship (WTC) Against New Zealand.

While Poonam mostly remains in the news for her pictures, she is also known for her absurd statements. Poonam has been surrounded by several controversies because of her statements. She was born on March 11, 1991 and has worked in a few films. However, these films could not do well at the box office.

The actress has performed at a few events and was also seen on the cover page of some magazines. Before entering the entertainment industry Poonam was an athlete during her college days. She took part in the high jump and relay race.

