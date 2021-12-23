Poonam Pandey Wants a Love Story Like Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal After Separation From Husband Sam Bombay

Love can come into your life more than once but looks like it is once bitter, twice shy for model and actress Poonam Pandey who has still not come to terms with the bitterness after she and husband Sam Bombay parted ways. The marriage ended disastrously with Sam being arrested recently after Poonam filed a complaint of physical assault against him.

In an interview with Telly Talk, Poonam opened up about her personal life and said that her experience has left her too broken to date for the next 5 years or so and she is not looking for love right now. However, she said she craved a love story like that of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal for herself if she ever gets to meet her Mr Right.

She was all praise for Katrina, called her an inspiration and said she wanted to be just like her in the future. Poonam said that Katrina had achieved a lot after where she had come from and spoke about how everybody just loved her. Poonam said she wanted to work hard like Katrina and grow exactly like her. Speaking about Katrina and Vicky's wedding, the model said that she wants to find love akin to theirs.

During the course of the interview, she also spoke about how her mental health took a turn for the worse after her separation and that she was taking therapy sessions for the same.

Poonam married her longtime beau Sam on September 1, 2020. Soon after their honeymoon in Goa, Poonam had filed a case of domestic violence against Sam but had decided to give him a second chance after he was granted bail. However, Poonam filed a complaint of assault against him again earlier this year after she had to be hospitalized due to injuries sustained from the assault, following which Sam was arrested. It was at this juncture that Poonam decided to put an end to the toxic relationship.

