Poonam Pandey Wants To Do Serious Roles In Films

Model and actress Poonam Pandey, who often remains in the spotlight due to her bold photos and videos, never fails to impress fans with her attractive looks. Poonam was also in news recently when she filed a complaint with Mumbai police against her husband Sam Bombay. Now, Poonam has said in an interview that she wants to do serious roles in films.

In an interview to Aaj Tak, Poonam spoke her heart out about porn industry in India and the bold photos she often shares on social media. Poonam said that she uploads bold posts on social media because of her wish to increase followers on different platforms. Poonam has no qualms about being called out for her boldness. According to Poonam, bold is a beautiful word. Poonam said that the mindset of society can be different though the people she met till date admired her work.

Poonam said that she has met many women who told the actress that their husbands admired her a lot. The actress also loved the fact that many couples came forward to click photos with her. For Poonam, this is quite normal as people have become quite open minded today.

Poonam also wishes to perform the role of mother and sister so that she can show her acting skills to the audience.

Poonam is also saddened by the fact that people can’t differentiate between porn and erotica. The actress also said that many people have an opinion that she is a part of porn industry but it is not true.

The actress is also against the concept of porn industry in India. Poonam said that this concept is against the culture of their country. The actress also said that what she does is erotica and not porn. According to Poonam, erotica is an integral part of our culture because of the scriptures like Kamasutra.

