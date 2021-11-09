Poonam Pandey's Husband Sam Bombay Arrested for Alleged Assault, Actress Admitted to Hospital

Actress Poonam Pandey’s husband Sam Bombay was arrested by the Mumbai police after she complained of an alleged assault. According to the police, Pandey was admitted to the hospital after lodging the complaint as she suffered injuries on her head, eyes and face. According to Mumbai Police quoted by news agency ANI, “The case has been registered against Sam Bombay under the sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC). The actress has suffered serious injuries on her head, eyes and face."

This is not the first time her husband has been arrested. Earlier, he was arrested for assaulting her days after their wedding last year. Poonam and Sam got married on September 11 this year. The couple was in Goa when the actress filed a complaint of sexual assault and molestation and domestic violence. However, they reunited after he got bail and Poonam had said that, “which marriage does not have its ups and downs." She went on to say that things were blown out of proportion and the two of them are trying to work on the differences between them

She had also spoken about her assault to Spotboye. “I got beaten up very badly this time, it was a half murder. I don’t know for how many days I was in the hospital. Because he is just crying in front of me and I really don’t know what to do? Every time he just beat me up and later starts crying saying sorry. This time also he did the same and promised it will not happen again and I will treat you good. But this is something he keeps doing always. Because of him I got a brain haemorrhage," she told the portal.

