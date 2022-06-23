Pop Legend Samantha Fox Ties Knot With Tour Manager In Eurovision-Themed Wedding

Famous English pop singer, former model and ‘Page 3’ icon Samantha Karen Fox aka Sam Fox tied the knot with her partner Linda Olsen on Saturday, June 18 at a lavish ceremony with a Eurovision theme. The party was further pepped up by splendid performances by the former UK and Norwegian song contest winners.

The 56-year-old former glamour model and pop singer married her 46-year-old Norwegian tour manager at the King’s Oak Hotel in Essex. Norwegia-based Linda Olsson is a renowned tour manager, media face, social media influencer and businesswoman. She is the mother of two children named Noah and Adam. Both the brides exchanged diamond wedding rings while donning traditional white wedding dresses and veils.

Fox wore a sleeveless dress with a neckline covered in jewels. It had a lengthy, jewel-embroidered train at the rear and was knee-length in the front to show off her legs. Olsen wore a floor-length, short-sleeved gown. The bouquets and floral decorations were constructed from pale pink and white roses, and all eight bridesmaids wore pale pink attire. Check out some beautiful snaps from the grand wedding.

A silver topper that said ‘Mrs. and Mrs Olsen-Fox’ was used to garnish the three-tier wedding cake. Their mothers Carole Fox and Jorunn Olsen, as well as Adam and Noah, were present. Along with Norwegian Eurovision Song Contest winners Elisabeth Andreassen and Hanne Krogh of Bobbysocks, Katharina Leskanich of UK Eurovision winners Katrina and the Waves performed at the ceremony. Norwegian singer Lisa Stokke also sang at the wedding.

Myra Stratton, Fox’s manager and former partner, died in 2015 at the age of 60 after a 16-year relationship with her. In February 2020, Fox got engaged to Olsen. Their wedding had to be postponed repeatedly because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fox recently confirmed she is due to have surgery to remove a lump from her vocal cord. The 80s pop star revealed she had undergone a cancer scare after doctors found the 10mm lump.

