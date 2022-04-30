Pop Sensation Taz Passes Away After Coming Out of Coma

Pop sensation Taz aka Tarsame Singh Saini passed away on April 29 after suffering from a hernia. The Stereo Nation member was suffering from the condition and was supposed to have surgery two years ago, as per reports. However, the onset of the pandemic delayed his surgery and his condition worsened. The British-Indian singer had slipped into a coma. However, in March, his team had shared a statement and informed his fans and well-wishers that he is no longer in a coma and his health is showing improvements every day.

The statement read, “Dear All Taz Sir is no longer in coma, He’s showing improvements every day. The family has thanked everyone for their support and prayers during this difficult time. When there is more postive news, The family will let us all know. Thanks again for your postive thoughts🙏🏾 Regards ADMIN - STEREONATION MANAGEMENT (sic)."

The news of his demise broke the hearts of his fans. Several of them have taken to Twitter to express their shock and pay condolences.

Taz or Tarsame Singh Saini was previously known as Johnny Zee. He was a British singer of Indian descent. He rose to fame with the album Hit the Deck. He has produced several tracks and albums, the most popular of them remaining Slave II Fusion, which was released in 2000. The album contained some hit and iconic tracks like Pyar Ho Gaya, Nachenge Saari Raat, and Gallan Gorian. The famous track ‘It’s Magic’ from Koi Mil Gaya is also credited to him.

May his soul rest in peace

