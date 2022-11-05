Popular Actresses Who Got Married To Businessmen Outside Film Industry

The star-studded weddings of film personalities, especially actresses, have always fascinated their fans. Over the years, many actresses have found their life partners within the film fraternity. However, several leading ladies in the film industry have also found love outside the tinsel town. Some of them tied the knot with wealthy businessmen and are leading a happy married life now.

Here is a list of popular actresses who got married to businessmen outside the film industry.

1. Asin Thottumkal-Rahul Sharma

Actress Asin Thottumkal got married to Micromax CEO Rahul Sharma on January 19, 2016. The couple exchanged wedding vows in two private wedding ceremonies by observing both Hindu and Christian wedding rituals.

2. Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has starred in multiple Telugu movies, including Sahasa Veerudu Sagara Kanya, Veedevadandi Babu, Azad and Bhalevadivi Basu, to name a few. She tied the knot with businessman Raj Kundra in a grand Hindu wedding ceremony on November 22, 2009.

3. Isha Koppikar-Rohit Narang

Actress Isha Koppikar fell in love with hotelier Rohit Narang after they first met at a gym. After dating each other for a while, the couple decided to take their relationship forward by getting married on November 29, 2009.

4. Reema Sen-Shiv Karan Singh

Ilavarasi fame Reema Sen’s marriage with Delhi-based entrepreneur Shiv Karan Singh was solemnised on March 11, 2012. She wedded the hotelier at a farmhouse in New Delhi.

5. Ayesha Takia-Farhan Azmi

Actress Ayesha Takia exchanged wedding vows with restaurateur-politician Farhan Azmi on March 01, 2009. Ayesha has acted in many hit Hindi films and she also played the female lead in the 2005 Telugu film Super.

6. Priyamani- Mustafa Raj

Award winning south actress Priyamani got married to her long-time boyfriend Mustafa Raj, an event manager, on August 23, 2017.

7. Kajal Aggarwal- Gautam Kitchlu

Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with businessman Gautam Kitchlu in Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Mumbai, on October 30, 2020.

8. Poorna- Shanid Asif Ali

Shamna Kasim, popularly known as Poorna, got married to a UAE-based businessman, Shanid Asif Ali, on October 25, 2022.

9. Hansika Motwani- Sohail Khaturiya

Hansika Motwani is all set to tie the knot with Mumbai-based businessman Sohail Khaturiya on December 4, 2022. The actress recently revealed about her engagement to Sohail.

