Renowned dubbing artiste Srinivasa Moorthy died following a cardiac arrest on Friday, January 27, at his Chennai residence. He was among the most popular and sought-after dubbing artists in India. He was known to dub for both leading and character actors in the Telugu versions of films made in other languages.

Son of legendary playback singer AVN Murthy, Srinivasa began his dubbing career in Tollywood in the early 1990s and has since been dubbed in Telugu for several Bollywood movies in addition to some of the biggest superstars in the South. Apart from Suriya, Murthy has also voiced Vikram, Ajith and others in Telugu. Srinivasa Murthy has dubbed for Mohanlal and others in movies dubbed from Malayalam to Telugu. He has also given voice to Kannada actor Upendra.

Srinivasa dubbed for Chiyaan Vikram in both Hindi and Telugu for his film Anniyan, released as Aparichit and Apirichitudu respectively. Suriya’s film Singam also brought him fame. He has also dubbed for Ajith’s Viswasam and other recent films. Madhavan’s ‘Rocketry: The Numbi Effect’ was one of his last films.

Suriya expressed his condolence for the late dubbing artist from his Twitter handle. “We miss you, sir. Gone too soon," he said.

Hrithik Roshan, for whom Srinivasa dubbed for the Telugu versions of the Krrish films, Bang Bang and Dhoom 2, also condoled his demise. “Rest in Peace Srinivasa Murthy Sir. The voice that empowered me to reach my Telugu audience. A contribution to cinema that will be missed," he said.

Throughout his long career, which spanned several decades, Moorthy also provided the voices for several roles in the Telugu remakes of films starring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Numerous admirers and friends paid tribute to the late artist on social media.

