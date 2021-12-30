Popular Malayalam Music Composer Kaithapram Viswanathan Dies of Cancer at 58

Famous Music Malayalam Composer Kaithapram Viswanathan Namboothiri passed away, on December 29, at the age of 58. Viswanathan, known for his excellent music compositions for several Malayalam films, had been battling against cancer for the last few years. He was the younger brother of lyricist Damodaran Namboothiri. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed grief and paid tributes on the death of veteran music composer.

Kaithapram Viswanathan was undergoing cancer treatment at MVR Cancer Centre in Kerala. He was rushed to the hospital, on December 29, due to severe complications, where he died. A lot of his friends and film industry colleagues reached his house to pay their tributes.

Meanwhile, many music composers and music directors from the south film industry are expressing their grief and pain on Viswanathan’s death. One of his close friends has stated his demise as an irreparable loss to the south music industry.

Advertisement

Kaithaparam Vishwanathan was a popular and award winning music composer. In 2001, Kaithaparam was awarded Kerala State Film Award for best background music in the film Kannaki.

He was the music director for the Malayalam film Desadanam. He has worked in over 23 films.

Kaithaparam, born in 1963, was fond of music since his school days as he was born in the family of musicians in Kannur district. He was degree holder from Swathi Thirunal Music College in Thiruvananthapuram. After completing his education he had started working as a music teacher in a private school.

A number of film personalities from south film industries have passed away this year. Actor Potti Veeraiah and directors Sai Balaji as well as KV Anand have also passed away this year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.