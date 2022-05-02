Popular Marathi Actress Prema Kiran Passes Away At 61 in Mumbai

Veteran Marathi actress Prema Kiran breathed her last, on May 1, at the age of 61. According to reports, the actress passed away following a heart attack. The Marathi film industry is in shock and grief after the sudden demise of the actress, known for her character roles in the movies.

Many of her fans and celebrities from the Marathi industry have shared their condolences on social media.

Prema Kiran’s work was not limited to Marathi cinema. She has also worked in Hindi, Gujarati and Bhojpuri films. She is best remembered for her roles in films like Dhoom Dhadak (1985), Kunku Zale Vaari (2005), Madness (2001), Arjun Deva (2001), and Lagnachi Varat Londonchaya Gharat (2009).

Apart from being an actor, Prema Kiran was also a successful producer. In 1989, she bank rolled film Utwala Navra, which proved to be successful project. Almost all of her ventures - as an actress as well as a producer - were big hits.

Advertisement

In the Marathi entertainment business, Prema Kiran was a highly respected name. In the 1980s she formed a popular pair with noted comedian Laxmikant Berde.

A slew of celebrities and public figures paid tribute to the late actress. Her death has left a huge void in the Marathi entertainment industry that will not be filled anytime soon.

A few days ago, veteran actor Salim Ghouse, who had worked in several language films apart from Hindi, passed away. Salim breathed his last on April 28 following a cardiac arrest at the age of 70. Salim was known for his work in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films. He worked with iconic actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kamal Hasaan, Vijayakanth, Pawan Kalyan and Thalapathy Vijay.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.