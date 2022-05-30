Popular Marathi TV Host Aadesh Bandekar Meets His 100-Year-Old Fan in Sangli

Home Minister is one of the popular shows on Zee Marathi. The show has been airing since 2004 and in the last 18 years the host of the show Aadesh Bandkar has gained immense popularity. The veteran actor has become a household name and created a mass fan following among women of all ages across Maharashtra because of this show.

Aadesh Banekar is now busy in the promotion of the recently launched latest season of the show named Maha Minister. The winner of the show will win a Paithani saree worth Rs 11 lakh. For the promotion of the show Bandekar is on tour of Maharashtra and recently he visited Kolhapur.

Bandekar took out time to meet a special fan in Sangli. He met 100-year-old Nalini Joshi, who is a big fan of the actor and the show Home Minister. She never misses any episode of the show. The actor had a good time with his special fan and during his interaction with Joshi Bandekar got emotional remembering his mother and grandmother.

A few photos of Bandekar’s meeting with his special fan have emerged on the internet. The photos are going viral. The official page of Zee Marathi uploaded a few photos on Instagram. Sharing the photos they wrote “Aadesh Bandekar went to visit this 100-year -old grandmother from Sangli during his journey to Kolhapur."

A few days ago, a video of Nalini Joshi’s song from Sangli went viral on social media. After watching this video, Aadesh Bandekar had said that he would come to Sangli to meet her. He fulfilled his promise. Grandmother was surprised to see Aadesh Bandekar and it was a pleasant experience for her to meet her favourite actor.

The popular TV Show Home Minister started on September 13, 2004. It is Zee Marathi’s third longest running television series in the history of Marathi TV shows. The show has the format that Aadesh Bandekar visits different homes in different cities and plays the various games with women who call him Bhauji. The show has various types of games and Aadesh also chats with women and their families. Every episode winner receives a Paithani saree.

