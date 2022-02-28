Popular Show Namma Veetu Kalyanamm Back on Vijay Music This Week. Know Format

Vijay Music will premiere a new show, Namma Veetu Kalyanamm, this weekend. The show was popular a few years ago on Vijay TV and is now being reintroduced. VJ Tara and another new host will be hosting the show.

The show will premiere on February 26, 2022, with two weekly episodes airing at 11 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The show is known for throwing light on unseen and interesting personal lives and memorable events of small screen celebrities.

Nakkhul and Shruti, Ganesh Venkatraman, and Nisha, Aari and Nadhiya are the few of the celebrity couples who will be seen on the show. Namma Veetu Kalyanamm will highlight the couple’s sweet anecdotes from before and after their wedding, as well as never-before-seen interesting tidbits.

As a 24-hour music channel, Vijay Music is making its first move into original non-fiction with the new show. Since the beginning, the channel has been noted for its unique programming aimed towards the younger demographic.

On Saturday at 11 am, the first episode will feature actor Nakkul and Shruthi’s wedding, and on Sunday, viewers can watch their favourite Big Boss 4 title winner, Aari’s wedding.

In 2008, the first season of Namma Veetu Kalyanamm began. Actor and presenter Shilpa hosted the event. Archana has hosted a few seasons of the show. LLater Divyadarshini hosted several seasons.

The newlyweds share some of their wedding photos and recall what happened on that memorable day throughout the presentation. To keep the show afresh, the host asks each of them questions and assesses them based on their responses. This is to determine how much one knows about another.

S Ve Sekar, Sivakarthikeyan, Narein, Malavika, cricketer Sadagopan Ramesh, Ram Charan Teja, Dhamu, Iman, Balaji Mohan, Poornima and Baghyaraj, Riyaz Khan and Uma Riyaz, Simbudevan, Uma, Yugendran and Pa. Vijay are among the celebrities whose weddings were documented in the show.

