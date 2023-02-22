With their mesmerising performances, our film stars receive unconditional love from their fans. But when our favourite celebrity leaves the world, it’s a depressing phase for all of us. Death is the ultimate truth but it’s more painful when someone passes away untimely. Today, we will let you know about these very popular actors and filmmakers from South Indian Cinema whose sudden demise left everyone in huge shock.

E. Ramdoss

E. Ramdoss made his debut as a director in the Tamil film industry in 1986, with the film Aayiram Pookkal Malarattum. After that, he directed films like Raaja Rajasthan and Suyamvaram. He was also a writer and played lead roles in various films. E. Ramdoss was admitted to the hospital due to ill health. There, he suffered a sudden heart attack and passed away on 23rd January 2023.

K.K. Rathnam

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, who gave many super hit films in South Indian cinema in the 70s and 80s, were taught judo by K.K. Rathnam. K.K. Rathnam’s name is also listed in the Guinness Book of World Records for working as a fighter trainer for more than 1200 films. This year, on 26th January, K.K. Rathnam passed away in his hometown Gudiyatham, due to ill health.

Jamuna

Film actress Jamuna was also a director and politician by profession. She did many films in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi languages. In 1955, Jamuna made her debut in the Telugu film Missamma directed by L.V. Prasad, who gave her biggest breakthrough. The 86-year-old actress had been suffering from ill health and died on January 27.

Nellai Thangaraj

Folk artist Nellai Thangaraj made his debut as an actor with the film Pariyerum Perumal released in the year 2018. The film was directed by Mari Selvaraj. The artist impressed everyone by playing the role of Kathir’s father in the film. Nellai Thangaraj, who was undergoing treatment for the past few days due to ill health, died on 3rd February.

K. Viswanath

K. Viswanath made his debut as a director in the Telugu film industry and gave several successful films in Tamil and Hindi languages. He made films with many leading stars in Indian cinema. He made his directorial debut in 1965 with the film Aatma Gowravam, starring Akkineni Nageswara Rao. The film became a huge success and K. Viswanath became a notable director in the Telugu industry. Meanwhile, the filmmaker who was suffering from ill health died on 2nd February 2023.

Vani Jayaram

Vani Jayaram, who’s been in the film industry since 1971, has sung more than 10,000 songs. Vani Jayaram has sung songs in 19 languages including Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages. She made her debut as a singer in the 1971 Hindi film Guddi. Vani Jayaram is a three-time recipient of the National Film Awards for Best Playback Singer and has also won State Government awards for Best Playback Singer in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Gujarat. Singer Vani Jayaram passed away on 4th February 2023.

T. P. Gajendran

T. P. Gajendran made his directorial debut in 1988 in the Tamil film industry, with the film Veedu Manaivi Makkal. He has directed various films including Ramarajan-starrer Enga Ooru Kavalkaran, Karthik-starrer Paandi Nattu Thangam, Prabhu-starrer Budget Padmanabhan and Prasanna-starrer Cheena Thaana. He also acted in many comedy roles. The filmmaker had undergone heart surgery a few months ago and was unwell. He passed away at his residence in Chennai on 5th February.

Mayilsamy

Mayilsamy was one of the leading comedians of the Tamil film industry. The comedian also aced several character roles in his career. On February 19, the actor passed away due to a heart attack when he was on his way to the Shiva temple in Kelambakkam.

