The central theme of the series is the appearance of Shakthi and Mallika as residents in Kodaikanal and the renaming of Shakthi as Sathya.

Last Updated: February 28, 2023, 18:54 IST

It was very popular among the viewers, in a short period, just like the first season.
Popular Vijay TV daily soap Mouna Raagam 2 will soon end its run. According to sources, the last episode of the serial will be aired on March 4. The serial, which started in February 2021, has aired over 560 episodes and has now reached its finale. Mouna Raagam 2 is a remake of the Malayalam TV serial Vanambadi.

It was very popular among the viewers, in a short period, just like the first season. Mouna Raagam 2 stars Salman Faris, Raveena Taha, Rahul Ramachandran and Shilpa in lead roles. Along with them Sippy Ranjith, Anusree Sembakachery, Divya Binu, Manjula, Anjali Devi, Kailash Nath, Seema G Nair, Anand Babu and Reshma Nandu won acclaim in supporting roles.

The central theme of the series is the appearance of Shakthi and Mallika as residents of Kodaikanal and the renaming of Shakthi as Sathya. Karthik and Shruthi show up at a concert that is being conducted at a neighbouring temple one day. Shakthi fills in for Shruthi when she is unable to sing while contemplating how to pay for her mother’s surgery. Although moved by her singing, Karthik doesn’t recognise Shakthi and refers to her as Sathya instead. As Mallika learns about her little prank, she reprimands Shakthi but quickly extends her forgiveness. Manoharan, the father of Tharun and Varun, supports her during her most trying moment by providing the funds for the surgery on the condition that she wed Varun. What happens next forms the crux of the story.

Mouna Raagam 2 was written and directed by Manoj Kumar and MR Sarvana Kumar. Sananth George, who also wrote the music, served as the director of photography, and C. Jaya Kumar, Naveen, Gurumoorthi, and G.Pa Vinoth edited the film.

first published: February 28, 2023, 18:51 IST
last updated: February 28, 2023, 18:54 IST
