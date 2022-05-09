Popular Tamil Show Kolangal To Be Retelecast From May 16 on This Channel

Kolangal, one of the most-loved Tamil shows, is making a comeback on the small screen from May 16. The show that successfully ran for six long years and entertained the audience with more than 1500 episodes is ready to bring back the memories. Recently, the Colors Tamil channel shared the news with the audience through a Twitter post.

Colors Tamil tweeted a video with glimpses from the popular show Kolangal and shared the good news with the audience. The show, which was originally aired on Sun TV, is said to be the first show in the history of the Tamil television industry to have more than 1000 episodes.

The show started in 2003 and concluded in 2009. After 10 long years, the producer of the show Vikatan Televistas telecast the show on its official YouTube channel in 2018

Now, to make it a part of everyone’s afternoon saga, the powerful story starring Devayani, Deepa Venkat, V. Thiruselvam, Ajay Kapoor, and Poornima Indrajith is to be re-telecast from May 16 on Colors Tamil at 1 pm.

The show received a great response from the audience as well as critics. In 2003 and 2004, Devayani won the Best Actress Award for the show. Not just that, many other actors, too, won various awards for the show in the subsequent years.

Apart from the Kolangal, Shurthi Raj’s Thendral is also coming back on the small screen. The show will precede Kolangal and air at 2 pm from May 16 on Colors Tamil. Originally, Thendral telecast on Sun TV network and ran successfully from 2009 to 2015. Apart from Shruthi, the show also featured Deepak Dinkar, Hemalatha, Suzane George and Shanthi Williams in various pivotal roles.

