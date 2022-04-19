Popular Tamil TV Actor Dhiraviam Rajakumaran To Make His Debut in Telugu Industry

Tamil TV star Dhiraviam Rajakumaran, who is known for his role in the Vijay TV serial Eeramaana Rojaave is soon going to make his debut in Telugu industry with his new serial Vantalakka. The series will air on the Star Maa channel. The actor revealed about his Telugu debut in an Instagram post by sharing a promo video of the new show on April 18.

The actor wrote,“VANTALAKKA - My first ever project in Telugu! A big Thanks to the producer, Mr Gutta Venkatesh sir of @gaganteleshow for having me on board. Thank u @starmaa for having me in their family!! I always wanted to Thank @chandru_duraiyappa bro for bringing me on screen!! & ever grateful to all u lovely people for accepting me & showing loads & loads of love which actually gave me an opportunity in a new language too!!"

Vantalakka is an original direct Telugu story in which Rajakumaran is playing the character of Murali. He also wished all the best to all his co artists and the female lead of the project.

As Rajakumaran announced about his new project, his fans started sharing congratulatory messages. One of the fans said “Congratulations Dhiru Anna, Sooo happy for you, Keep rocking Anna", while another said “Congrats Dhiru, keep going."

The actor is currently starring in the lead role in Vijay TV’s Eeramaana Rojaave season 2. The storyline of the serial revolves around the married life of Vetri and Malar. Malarvizhi fell in love with Maran and they decided to marry. But, unfortunately Maran died in an accident on the day of marriage and Malar was forced to get married to Vetri, younger brother of Maran.

This is not the first time a Tamil actor is venturing into the Telugu industry. There are many actors who are working in other languages like Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

