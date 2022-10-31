Popular Turkish Series Binbir Gece Gets Remade in Hindi, Aditi Sharma, Adnan Khan to Lead Cast

After being adapted in over 50 countries, the popular Turkish television series Binbir Gece is now being remade in Hindi. The original show, which ran between 2006 and 2009, was loosely based on the story of One Thousand And One Nights, widely known as Arabian Nights, and starred famous Turkish actors Halit Ergenç, Bergüzar Korel and Tardu Flordun. It went on to become a primetime hit in Chile, Croatia, Serbia, Greece and Russia and was also broadcast in the United States, Colombia, Argentina and Brazil. Shot across Istanbul, Binbir Gece became an important part of pop culture as it increased the popularity of the Turkish city as a tourist destination.

The Hindi remake of the show, which will start airing soon, will bring together actors Aditi Sharma and Adnan Khan are for the first. Titled Katha Ankahee, the tagline of the television series goes, ‘Inki kahaani mein hai kasak nafrat ki, ya kashish pyaar ki?’ Its teaser was unveiled on October 14 this year.

Advertisement

Katha Ankahee is set against the backdrop of Mumbai and its teaser gives the audience a glimpse into the lives of the protagonists, who share a tense dynamic. It has received a thumbs-up from members of the television fraternity including Abhinav Shukla, Ruchi Savarn, Eisha Singh and Shakti Arora.

On a related note, Aditi had a promising start to her career and worked with stars like Ranveer Singh in Ladies VS Ricky Bahl and Shahid Kapoor in Mausam (both released in 2011). She is primarily a television actor and rose to fame with her roles in shows like Gangaa and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. Katha Ankahee marks her return to the small screen after three years. Adnan, on the other hand, was last seen in Zee World’s series Zara’s Nikah, in which he starred as Kabeer Ahmed. He became a household name with his portrayal as Mawlawi Kabeer Ahmed in the drama series, Ishq Subhan Allah, which ended in October, 2020.

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Talking to Times Of India recently about playing the lead in Katha Ankahee, he had said, “People have loved the promos and I am sure they will like the show. Beyond that, I won’t be able to talk much about it. I love doing challenging roles and shows which hold promise and a mystery for the audiences."

Katha Ankahee is being produced by Sony Entertainment Television and is scheduled to premiere soon on Sony TV.​

Read all the Latest Movies News here