Hindi TV serials are known for offering shocking twists and turns. The main reason behind this is to increase their Target Rating Point (TRP). To keep the audience hooked on the show, the serials bring in new characters and changes, so that the audience’s curiosity stays intact. This is also done so that the show becomes unpredictable to the viewers. The TV show Anupamaa is giving tough competition to everyone, in terms of TRP. So, the makers of other shows are trying to add some new elements to stand out.

One of the favourite twists of the makers is to bring some medical issues into the plot. For instance, the lead character gets a brain injury and ends up in a mental asylum. Now, the Hindi-language television drama series, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, will add one such twist to their upcoming episodes. The show airs on Star Plus TV. Recently, its upcoming episode’s promo has been shared on Star Plus’ Instagram page. The clip shows a small conversation between the two characters, ACP Virat Chavan (Neil Bhatt) and Dr Sai Joshi (Ayesha Singh).

The names Sai, Virat, Kaku (Kishori Shahane), and Patralekha (Aishwarya Sharma) from the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have become household names. According to the promo, a new twist is coming to the show, where Sai and Virat will be seen together again. Kaku herself will bring Sai back. Here, Patralekha will get upset due to this and gradually her mental health will deteriorate. According to reports, Patralekha’s character will be sent to a mental asylum.

Characters’ mental health getting affected has emerged as a sort of trend to make the show interesting. Sometimes, they are also seen getting electric shock treatments to give the show a more dramatic turn. Earlier, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’s character Gopi Bahu (Devoleena Bhattacharjee) was also seen in a mental asylum. Preeto Kaur in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Agastya Raichand (Zain Imam) in Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan, Kabir (Khushank Arora) in Yeh Hai Chahatein — all these characters were sent to the mental asylum, as per the show’s storyline.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin premiered on Star Plus on October 5, 2020. The series stars Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles. It is bankrolled jointly by Cockrow Entertainment and Shaika Films, and is also digitally available on Disney+ Hotstar. The show is a loose adaptation of the Bengali serial, Kusum Dola.

