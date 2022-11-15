Poratam To Raja Kumarudu, Films Krishna Shared Screen Space With Son Mahesh Babu

Telugu star Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, popularly known as Krishna, passed away on November 15, aged 79. The actor is survived by his children Mahesh Babu, Padmavathi, Manjula and Priyadarshini, and his second wife, actor-filmmaker Vijaya Nirmala. The legendary actor’s filmography is filled with movies that were successful at the box office due to his impeccable acting skills. Among some of these, he acted alongside his son, superstar Mahesh Babu. Let’s take a look at them:

Poratam (December 9, 1983) - This thriller revolved around the storyline of Krishna Murthy (Krishna) who wishes to get justice for his paternal aunt. His aunt has served prison on the charges of a crime she has not committed. Mahesh Babu essayed the character of Bujji.

Shankaravam-(July 16, 1987)- Krishna enacted the dual roles of Vijay and Vikram in Shankaravam. Mahesh Babu essayed Raja’s character.

Mugguru Kodukulu(October 2, 1988)- The success streak of hit films continued with the release of Mugguru Kodukulu. Apart from Mahesh Babu, Krishna acted alongside his other son, the late actor Ramesh Babu, in the film as well.

Gudachari 117 (April 21, 1989)- This spy thriller narrated the storyline of four scientists who are kidnapped while creating a powerful satellite. Krishna charmed the audience with his role of Chandrakanth aka Secret Agent 117. Mahesh Babu was roped in for playing Chinna’s role.

Koduku Diddina Kapuram (September 21, 1989)- This film narrated the story of a rift in Chakravarthy (Krishna) and Sasirekha (Vijayashanti) ’s marriage. Their twin sons, Vinod and Pramod (dual roles by Mahesh Babu) reunite them.

Anna Thammudu (July 27, 1990)- Krishna portrayed the role of Raja Krishna Prasad in this action drama film. Mahesh Babu played Murali’s role.

Raja Kumarudu (July 30, 1999)- This romantic comedy revolves around the story of Raja (Mahesh Babu) and Rani (Preity G. Zinta). Krishna essayed the dual role of Krishnamurthy and Bhisambher. Mahesh Babu cemented his position as a class-apart actor with this film.

