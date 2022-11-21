Home » News » Movies » Pornography Case: Maha Police Chargesheet Accuses Raj Kundra of Making Porn For Monetary Gains

Pornography Case: Maha Police Chargesheet Accuses Raj Kundra of Making Porn For Monetary Gains

The charge sheet claims that Shilpa Shetty's husband made porn in hotels which were then distributed by OTT platforms.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: November 21, 2022, 14:23 IST

Mumbai, India

Raj Kundra was named one of the accused in the alleged pornography case. (Photo: Instagram)
Raj Kundra was named one of the accused in the alleged pornography case. (Photo: Instagram)

In a big development in the pornography case, Maharashtra Cyber Police has filed a charge sheet accusing Businessman Raj Kundra of making pornographic content for monetary gains. As reported by E-Times, the charge sheet claims that Shilpa Shetty’s husband made porn in a couple of deluxe hotels which was then distributed by OTT platforms.

The entertainment portal also reported that the Cyber Police’s charge sheet alleged Raj Kundra of shooting obscene or porn videos in five-star hotels along with Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey, film producer Meeta Jhunjhunwala and cameraman Raju Dubey.

This has come almost two months after Raj Kundra wrote to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) claiming that he is innocent. He had alleged that the case was built on the personal vendetta of a businessman who connived with police officers to get him arrested. Kundra had also requested the central agency to probe the case and had further claimed that he was framed by the senior officers of the Mumbai Crime Branch. “I have lived in silence for one year; ripped apart by a media trial and spent 63 days in Arthur Road Jail. I seek justice from the courts, which I know I will get, and I humbly request an investigation against these officers," Kundra had written in his letter as reported by Mid-Day.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Raj Kundra was arrested in July last year regarding the alleged creation and uploading of pornographic films on mobile applications. He was granted bail after almost two months.

RELATED NEWS

Earlier this year, the business tycoon took to Twitter and shared a note slamming those trolling him in connection to the case. “One Year Today released from #ArthurRoad. Its a matter of time Justice will be served! The truth will be out soon! Thank you well wishers and a bigger thank you to the trollers you make me stronger 🙏 #enquiry #word #mediatrial #trollers. If you don’t know the whole story..shut up!!" he had written.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: November 21, 2022, 13:30 IST
last updated: November 21, 2022, 14:23 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Malaika Arora Flaunts Toned Figure In Pink Satin Dress With Thigh-high Slit, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+9PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor Looks Mesmerising In Shiny Ivory Gold Gown, Check Out The Diva's Drop-dead Gorgeous Photoshoot