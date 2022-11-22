Home » News » Movies » Pornography Case: Raj Kundra's Lawyer Says 'Will Ensure Justice' After Maha Police Files Chargesheet

Pornography Case: Raj Kundra's Lawyer Says 'Will Ensure Justice' After Maha Police Files Chargesheet

This comes a day after Maharashtra Cyber Police filed a chargesheet accusing Raj Kundra of making pornographic content in five-star hotels.

Raj Kundra was named one of the accused in the alleged pornography case. (Photo: Instagram)
Raj Kundra was named one of the accused in the alleged pornography case. (Photo: Instagram)

Raj Kundra’s lawyer Prashant Patil has reacted to the chargesheet filed by Maharashtra Cyber Police alleging that Shilpa Shetty’s husband of making pornographic content for monetary gains. Talking to E-Times, Kundra’s lawyer claimed that he got to know about the charesgeet via media reports and added that they will follow the legal procedure to collect the chargesheet.

“We have got to know from media reports that the Mumbai Cyber Crime has filed a chargesheet in the said matter before the Honourable Court. We shall be present before the Honourable Court to comply with the due process of law and collect the copy of the chargesheet," Patil said.

Prashant Patil further mentioned that his client has nothing to do with the said crime. He further mentioned that there is no prima facie case made out against Kundra too. “Whatever allegations we could understand from the FIR and media reports, it can be safely concluded that my client Mr Raj Kundra has nothing to do with the said crime. There is no prima facie case made out against him. We shall follow the due process of law and ensure that he gets justice," he added.

For the unversed, Maharashtra Cyber Police filed a chargesheet on Monday accusing Businessman Raj Kundra of making pornographic content which was then distributed by OTT platforms. The chargesheet alleged Kundra of shooting obscene or porn videos in five-star hotels along with Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey, film producer Meeta Jhunjhunwala and cameraman Raju Dubey.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Kundra had also written to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) claiming that he is innocent. He had alleged that the case was built on the personal vendetta of a businessman who connived with police officers to get him arrested. Kundra had also requested the central agency to probe the case and had further claimed that he was framed by the senior officers of the Mumbai Crime Branch.

