Pornography Case: Supreme Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Raj Kundra, Poonam Pandey and Sherlyn Chopra

In a big development in the pornography case, Supreme Court has granted anticipatory bail to Raj Kundra, Poonam Pandey and Sherlyn Chopra. The top court announced the same on Tuesday. Supreme Court’s decision comes weeks after the Bombay High Court rejected Raj Kundra’s plea for pre-arrest protection in the case.

Last month, Maharashtra Cyber Police filed a chargesheet accusing Raj Kundra of making pornographic content which was then distributed by OTT platforms. The chargesheet alleged Kundra of shooting obscene or porn videos in five-star hotels along with Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey, film producer Meeta Jhunjhunwala and cameraman Raju Dubey.

Later, Kundra’s lawyer Prashant Patil reacted to the chargesheet claiming he got to know about it via media reports only. He also mentioned that his client has nothing to do with the said crime. “We have got to know from media reports that the Mumbai Cyber Crime has filed a chargesheet in the said matter before the Honourable Court. We shall be present before the Honourable Court to comply with the due process of law and collect the copy of the chargesheet," Patil said.

For the unversed, businessman and Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra was arrested in July last year regarding the alleged creation and uploading of pornographic films on mobile applications. He was granted bail after almost two months.

Earlier this year, Kundra also wrote to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) claiming that he was innocent and alleged that it was all ‘personal vendetta’ of a businessman who connived with police officers to get him arrested. Kundra had also requested the central agency to probe the case and had further claimed that he was framed by the senior officers of the Mumbai Crime Branch.

“I have lived in silence for one year; ripped apart by a media trial and spent 63 days in Arthur Road Jail. I seek justice from the courts, which I know I will get, and I humbly request an investigation against these officers," he had written in his letter as reported by Mid-Day.

