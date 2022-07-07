Post 777 Charlie's Success, 5% Profits For Animal NGOs, 10% For Crew

The team of 777 Charlie is celebrating the huge success of the film at the worldwide box office. On Monday, lead actor and producer Rakshit Shetty, through his Instagram handle, announced that the team would contribute five per cent of the film’s total profits to NGOs that have been working towards the welfare of Indie dogs and animals across India. Along with it, an additional 10% of the profits would be shared with the film’s crew.

In his statement, the actor-producer, who played the titular role in the film, said that both the contributions would be made in the name of Charlie, the dog, after whom the film is named.

Reportedly, the film, which opened in theatres on June 10, stood at a total earning of Rs 150 crore.

Sharing the post, the actor wrote, “Faith and gratitude have made this day possible! Revelling in 25 days of your love."

About the film

777 Charlie directed by Kiranraj K begins with a man, who loves his solitude and routine life of home-factory-home, smoking, drinking beer, and eating. This goes on for a while until he meets a female dog that changes his perspective on things forever.

He names the dog Charlie and starts to learn new ways of living through the love and affection between them. While some scenes do seem repetitive, the movie, overall, provides good character development, and the transformation of their relationship is visible.

Actor Rakshit Shetty plays Dharma, the protagonist in the film. Rakshit has done a great job as a loner and as a pet owner. Not only does the movie show the beauty of the relationship between a pet and its parent, but also sends a strong message to the viewers about pet adoption.

