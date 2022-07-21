Post Burning of Blue Sattai's Puppet, Parthiban Says Critic Asked Producer For Rs 3 Lakh

Iravin Nizhal, billed as the world’s first single-shot non-linear film, was just released and garnered positive reviews. The majority of the media and fans on social media have given this film a thumbs up. Blue Sattai Maran, who reviewed the movie, stated that it is not the “first" single-shot non-linear film, but rather an Iranian film called “Fish & Cat."

Following that, in an audio recording, actor-director Parthiban stated that prominent cinema critic Blue Sattai Maran requested a producer for three lakh rupees to assess his picture.

This recording, which follows the burning of Blue Sattai’s puppet by Parthiban’s admirers because of his comments on the film, has surprised the broader public.

In response to the claim, Blue Sattai responded on Twitter with a sarcastic remark addressing the producer. His tweet roughly translates, “You fool… you made me seem bad by saying so little. You may have mentioned one crore to Parthiban. It would have been a source of pride."

Radhakrishnan Parthiban, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Robo Shankar, Priyanka Ruth, and Brigida Saga appear in the key roles of Iravin Nizhal. A. R. Rahman created the film’s background score and soundtrack, and there are six songs in all. The film made it into the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records as the first Asian non-linear single-shot film.

Parthiban portrays Nandu, a man on the run who hides out in a rundown ashram to evade the police. His life events are retold as he reflects on his good, terrible, and ugly encounters.

The story of Iravin Nizhal begins with a mirage. It depicts visuals that are warping as shadows and lights fall out. The mournful song ‘Kaayam,’ composed by AR Rahman, was particularly praised. The movie was quick to win hearts with its different sorts of filmography and shooting.

