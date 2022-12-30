Post exit from Bigg Boss Marathi 4, Tejaswini Lonari shares health update

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4 Tejaswini Lonari took the Internet by storm when she bid adieu to the show Bigg Boss Marathi 4 midway. The actress suffered a major fracture during one of her tasks which made her take the decision of quitting the show. Her exit from the show did not come out to be happening and left her fans shattered.

However, the actress has now shared a latest Instagram post that reveals her health condition. The actress has thanked her fans for showering her with much love and appreciation. She further told her fans that her fracture has now recovered she is better.

The actress captioned her post, “When we feel that everything is over, that is the real-time to start something new. My hand was fractured on Thursday and luckily it recovered on Thursday itself. No one else will be as lucky as I am to see the way you guys have supported me through life’s tough journey! Thank you very much".

Advertisement

Moments after the actress shared her picture online, several users wished her the best of health in the comments section. Check out the post here

Earlier Tejaswini posted a picture in which she explained to her fans that they misunderstood her finger injury as something more serious. The actress confirmed that she had suffered a minor fracture and hadn’t undergone any surgery.

Tejaswini’s Bigg Boss journey came to an end when she got her right hand fractured. The actress injured her hand while getting into a fight with fellow contender Ajay Kelkar.

Advertisement

Bigg Boss urged her to leave the programme in order to receive proper care outside the house when her pain worsened. Tejaswini received a heartfelt farewell from each inmate.

Read all the Latest Movies News here