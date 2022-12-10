Post Malone Arrives In India Ahead Of His Concert, Fans Say 'Welcome King'

On Friday, December 9, American rapper Post Malone arrived at the Mumbai airport. The popular musician is here in India for his performance in the Zomato Feeding India initiative at Mahalakshmi Race Course, scheduled for December 10. His concert in the city is expected to draw a large audience. Cameras went clickety-click as soon as Malone arrived in the country. The rapper was seen cheerfully greeting the paps and seemed delighted to be in India. Post Malone stepped out of Mumbai's Kalina airport wearing a grey co-ord set. He was patient enough to pause and pose for the shutterbugs.

Take a look:

Fans rushed to the comment section and welcomed Malone. One of them wrote, “Damn ! Wish he had show in Delhi as well,” another one said, “Welcome King.”

Post Malone is well-known for his chart-topping singles like Congratulations, Sunflower, Rockstar, Goodbyes, and many others. He has millions of die-hard fans from all over the globe. Malone rose to prominence by fusing hip-hop, pop, R&B, and rap genres and subgenres.

The news of Malone's performance was announced by Zomato on its official Instagram handle a few days ago. It stated, “For the very first time in India, here’s presenting our headliner for the debut Zomato Feeding India Concert, POST MALONE! Join us to accelerate our movement towards a hunger-free nation!”

The awareness concert has assembled a lineup of international and national artists/celebrities in the hopes of sparking a community movement to end hunger and malnutrition in India. Aside from Post Malone, Ananya Birla, Anuv Jain, Zaeden, Jonita Gandhi, Ritviz, KING, and KSHMR will perform in the concert.

There must be a great deal of excitement among the people who have bought the tickets to the event and contributed to a good cause.

