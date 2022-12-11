Post Malone Goes 'Kya Bolti Mumbai' As He Brings The House Down At 1st India Concert, Watch

American rapper Post Malone brought the house down in Mumbai on Saturday night and coloured himself Mumbai at the event! In videos that surfaced online, the Circles hitmaker was joined by composer-sound designer Hardik Desai on stage and performing his songs when the latter offered to teach the international artist a line or two in Hindi.

Hardik, in the video he also shared on Instagram, taught Malone the Mumbai lingo: Kya Bolti Mumbai. The rapper not only perfectly repeated the line but also cheered along with the crowd after he got the lines right. Watch the video below:

As reported by Times of India, Post Malone began his concert by introducing himself with his original name and thanked India for hosting him. “India how are we feeling today? My name is Austin Richard Post and I’m here to play some songs for y’all and party along while we do it ladies and gentlemen, thank you so much!" he said.

“Before we start I want to say thank you so very much for having me tonight ladies and gentlemen, in this beautiful place and I wanted to say thank you to the organisers for letting me be a part of this beautiful cause. It means the world to me, ladies and gentlemen. I am so grateful you all came out," he added.

“This is my first time here and I got to say that the love here is insane and you guys are so kind and so gracious and beautiful thank you so much. That being said let’s party a little ladies and gentlemen," he said. “Thank you so much for your support. I know it’s been a weird last couple of years and it means the world to me that you all listen to my music and that you send me so much love. It means the world to me, thank you so very much. Your energy is crazy tonight here," he added.

