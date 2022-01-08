Rashmika Mandanna Hikes Her Fee After Success Of Allu Arjun-Starrer Pushpa: The Rise

Rashmika Mandanna is currently on cloud line after the release of her latest movie Pushpa: The Rise. The actress was highly praised by the audience and critics for her role in the action drama. According to the latest buzz in the film industry, the south diva, basking in the success of Pushpa: The Rise has increased her remuneration for the second part of film, Pushpa: The Rule.

Media reports state that Rashmika, hiking her remuneration, has demanded a big fat paycheck for the second part of Sukumar’s directorial. Reportedly, for the first part, she was given Rs 2 crore but now she has raised her bar and demanded Rs 3 crore for Pushpa -The Rule.

If the reports are to be believed and if the makers are ready to pay Rashmika, her quoted amount, then it will be the highest remuneration for the Dear Comrade actress in her career.

Earlier, the film’s director Sukumar has announced that the second part of Pushpa will go on the floors in February and will hit the theatres by the end of 2022.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna has some amazing projects in her kitty. The actress has Mission Majnu opposite Siddharth Malhotra and Goodbye under Vikas Bahl’s direction and is busy working on these Bollywood films. Along with Pushpa 2, the actress has Adavallu Meeku Joharlu opposite Sharwanand.

Rashmika has immense popularity in the south film industry but post the release of Pushpa: The Rise, her popularity and fan-following touched the sky across the country.

A few reports also claim that Rashmika will soon shift to Mumbai and the actress has already bought a flat in the city.

