Actress Anushka Shetty has proven her acting mettle time and again with a slew of hit films like Mirchi, Yennai Arindhaal and others. The diva is currently the talk of the tinsel town in the entertainment industry for her upcoming film Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty alongside actor Naveen Polishetty. The poster of this film was tweeted by the production company UV Creations.

The production house tweeted, “Introducing our most favourite combo; #MissShettyMrPolishetty to you all. Get ready for a Rollercoaster ride of Entertainment this Summer @MsAnushkaShetty @NaveenPolishety @filmymahesh @radhanmusic #NiravShah #RajeevanNambiar #KotagiriVenkateswararao @UV_Creations @adityamusic."

In the poster, Anushka can be seen in a graceful new avatar holding a book in her hand. Its cover reads Happy Single. On the other hand, Naveen Polishetty is happily gazing upward and has worn a T-shirt which reads “Ready to Mingle". Their pictures have been separated by two curtains which is an excellent symbol of two contrasting personalities played by Anushka and Naveen in this film.

The poster has received an exhilarating response and social media users are extremely excited to see Anushka and Naveen in this film which is touted to be a romantic comedy. A user wrote that Anushka looks charming and he can’t wait any longer to see her on-screen chemistry with Naveen. The user also hoped that Prabhas would mark his presence in Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’s pre-release event.

Another user tweeted a happy GIF expressing his happiness about the collaboration between Anushka and Naveen.

Anushka has left no stone unturned to get her teeth into the skin of the character in this film. As stated in a report published in the Pinkvilla, she put on 20 kilograms for her character and remained away from the media glare for 2 years. Recently, she was clicked with her family at a temple for Maha Shivratri celebrations and was trolled for weight gain as well. Not caring for the negative comments, she is all pumped up to play the role of Chef Anvitha Ravali Shetty in Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty.

On the other hand, Naveen will also be looking to score another hit in his tally after the success of the comedy-drama Jathi Ratnalu at the box office.

